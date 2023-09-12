In a recent column, my colleague Naomi Ishisaka highlighted a shocking series of home-invasion robberies in South Seattle that have specifically targeted people of Asian heritage. She also tactfully chastised our city’s many social justice advocacy groups for staying silent about this racially aimed crime spree.

“While there appears to be little doubt the 14 cases the police described were racially targeted, I noticed an alarming yet predictable silence among organizations that usually champion marginalized people of color when it came to these crimes,” Ishisaka wrote. “Unlike racially targeted or biased attacks where the perpetrators were police or white supremacists, I did not see organizational statements calling for action, attention and support for the victims, public forums, organizational news conferences or discussions on how to stop these attacks, and just little to no public acknowledgment at all. Why?”

I will let you read Ishisaka’s column to get her answer to that question. My own view is that social justice advocates have strapped themselves into an ideological straitjacket that makes it exceedingly difficult for them to state plainly that crime is a bad thing, including criminal acts perpetrated by people of color that victimize other people of color.

Social justice champions offer a strong critique of America’s horrendously high incarceration rate. They justly condemn the overzealous, often deadly actions of our militarized police. They rightly identify our country’s long history of racial violence, discrimination and economic exploitation as the root cause of the social alienation that drives so many disadvantaged people into criminal activity. And their prescription for change — major, long term investments in education, more robust aid for poor families, job training and diversion programs to keep young people from falling into the hopeless purgatory of prison — is long overdue.

These folks know where we have been and know where we need to go. But they seem paralyzed when facing the quandary of where we are at this moment. Apparently, they fear that any condemnation of individual criminals would be a betrayal of their cause, even though, more often than not, it is people in marginalized communities who are the victims of crime.

There are no simple solutions. Over the years, conservatives have imposed harsher sentences and encouraged tougher policing. That has not stopped new generations of young people from being lured into criminal pursuits. On the other side of the political spectrum, though, there is a weakness in the long-term remedies offered by progressives — they are too long term. The dilemma is what to do right now before changes can take hold. I am not sure what the answer is, but I do know this: Failure to speak out against criminals who target people because of their race does nothing for the cause of social justice.

