Re: “Ted Cruz is right: We need term limits for members of the House and Senate” [Jan. 31, Opinion]:

The senator from Texas, among others, has proposed legislation that would limit senators to two six-year terms and congresspeople to three two-year terms. An intriguing idea and … hell freezing over has a better chance of happening.

Would it be too much to ask that Sen. Cruz be a role model and self-impose his own two-term limit? A grateful nation awaits.

Ed Rankin, Seattle