Re: “Even for easygoing Seattle, living in the parks has gone too far” [Oct. 14, Local News]:

We are years into the homelessness crisis, and the city has spent hundreds of millions of dollars, but there are no solutions in place other than a few “tiny-house” projects, which are insignificant given the scale of the problem and seem like feel-good Band-Aids applied to a crisis.

Seattle has the third-highest number of homeless people in the country. Why hasn’t the city built large-scale, temporary structures similar to field hospitals or Federal Emergency Management Agency housing? Why hasn’t it taken over warehouses or other buildings and developed real solutions for mass housing with decent heat, sanitation and security? Why hasn’t it developed city-managed parking lots with utilities for the people living in camper vehicles everywhere? Why are organized, large-scale housing solutions appropriate for college students and military personnel, but not for the homeless?

We are told that the homeless can’t be forced to move if there is nowhere for them to go, but the city seems to be avoiding practical solutions that might jeopardize its excuses for letting the homeless live wherever and however they want.

Christopher Kirk, Seattle