I have never thought of writing a letter to the editor until after reading Danny Westneat’s recent eye opening piece on homeless encampments at city parks [“Even for easygoing Seattle, living in the parks has gone too far,” Oct. 14, Northwest].
As a grandmother and regular volunteer for a feeding program for homeless clients, I was both angry and very sad. The city is looking the other way when a homeless encampment near a city park that was specifically designed for poor people in public housing is allowed to stay. How can a grandmother take a child to the park when, 20 feet away, homeless people with addiction and mental-health issues are encamped?
I absolutely support helping homeless people improve their lives and get the help they desperately need, but this type of encampment in a city park doesn’t help anyone, the homeless or the neighborhoods. It also smacks at systemic racism. The very same type of encampments such as at Cal Anderson Park, in a wealthier neighborhood, are removed, but encampments near lower-income area parks are allowed to stay.
Shouldn’t poor children of all races and creeds be able to play safely in Seattle’s parks?
Debbie Johnson, Renton
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.