Thanks to Danny Westneat for the column “Even for easygoing Seattle, living in the parks has gone too far” [Oct. 14, Northwest].

This has gone too far. Can the parks department tell us how many people and camps are on public-park property? We are losing our ability to find safe, healthy leisure and recreation in our parks. Examples: Greenlake, Woodland Park, Miller Playfield.

What can be done to both offer more shelter and prohibit in-park camping?

Thomas Hulscher, Seattle