Higher education opens doors to opportunity and good-paying jobs — for our children, our workers, and for our local businesses and hospitals as they face shortages in workers with the right skills and degrees.

It is time to tear down some longstanding barriers to higher education for Washington students and families. Doing so would better uphold the notion that a degree or postsecondary credential is available to anyone willing to study hard and do the work.

So what can we do right now?

Student loans are the most common barrier to opportunity, with punitive interest rates up to 15% a year. It’s not uncommon to hear stories of students who graduated with five- or even six-figure student loan debt, which can put things like homeownership out of reach.

The debt load is even higher for graduate students, who carry 40% of student loan debt despite being only 15% of the higher education population. At a time when our state desperately needs more doctors, dentists, engineers and other professionals with advanced degrees, this is clearly a problem.

The second barrier is almost invisible, which presents a challenge. To apply to any college, a student needs to fill out the federal financial aid form, or FAFSA. It’s complicated, and no 17- or 18-year-old can be expected to complete it on their own. They need help.

If a student’s family doesn’t know about this form, how to fill it out and what the deadline is, then their college dreams can end before they even begin. Washington is 49th out of the 50 states in FAFSA completion, and those who didn’t finish the form missed out on an estimated $50 million in college grants and low-cost loans.

The final barrier involves the rising price of everything aside from tuition: room and board, books, transportation and food. Roughly half of all first-year college students have historically dropped out before graduation — usually for financial reasons.

It’s time to tear down these three barriers to make college more accessible and affordable to everyone in our great state.

Students shouldn’t have to be saddled with insanely high-interest student loans as they earn a degree that leads to good-paying jobs in our state. To make student loans more affordable, I introduced legislation (House Bill 1736) establishing a state student loan fund that would issue loans with an interest rate of just 1% to Washington undergraduates, and to graduate students pursuing some of the highest-demand fields. This will be funded with a one-time infusion of $300 million to create a revolving fund.

A related bill (House Bill 2007) creates a student loan program for nurse educators. Our nurses are exhausted, burned out and leaving for other professions. We need more nurse educators training more people to enter the field, relieving the shortage in our hospitals and health care settings.

To tackle the financial aid form issue, we passed House Bill 1835. This legislation creates a statewide push to inform students and parents about the form and help them fill it out before the deadline, so a piece of paper doesn’t stand in the way of college and career dreams. By partnering with high schools and public libraries, and doing direct outreach to people who are receiving other state benefits, the state can better ensure that those who need financial aid know about — and complete — federal and state applications for it.

And we passed House Bill 1659 to address the financial problems and emergencies that cause many hardworking students to drop out. Bridge grants of $1,000 will help low-income students avoid dropping out during a financial emergency related to, say, housing or child care.

These reforms are now being considered by the state Senate, and if you support them, please speak out or tell your family’s story. Because students shouldn’t have to be saddled with crushing debt just to access a degree or credential that leads to a good-paying job. As a state, we can provide our students with more affordable options.