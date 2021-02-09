I find it fascinating that the timespan whereby you can be held accountable for what you say and do is limited, by many in Congress, to the time period in which you are actively in office.

In the case of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the argument is that she should not be held accountable for what she said before being in office. And, in the case of former President Donald Trump, he should not be held accountable for what he did while in office — since he is now out of office.

There is a Government Accountability Office (GAO), but accountability does not appear to apply to these federal officials.

Eric Holdeman, Puyallup