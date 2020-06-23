Nick Hanauer’s Op-Ed about how to respond to our estimated state revenue shortfall of $8.8 billion is right on [“Washington state must tax the rich, like me, not slash its budget,” June 21, Opinion]. I suggest one addition: Extend taxes to those of us with middle and upper incomes.
Other than property taxes on our home, I pay almost no taxes in this state. I want and need to support public services and programs, especially education.
I want to pay my fair share.
Jeanne Large, Kirkland
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.