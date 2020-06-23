Nick Hanauer’s Op-Ed about how to respond to our estimated state revenue shortfall of $8.8 billion is right on [“Washington state must tax the rich, like me, not slash its budget,” June 21, Opinion]. I suggest one addition: Extend taxes to those of us with middle and upper incomes.

Other than property taxes on our home, I pay almost no taxes in this state. I want and need to support public services and programs, especially education.

I want to pay my fair share.

Jeanne Large, Kirkland