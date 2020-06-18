Let’s make our state work for everyone, and that starts with overhauling our inequitable and ineffective tax system.

As long as CEO salaries keep going up and workers’ wages go down, we will continue to face one financial crisis after another.

It’s time for the Legislature to demand that the wealthy start paying more in taxes, which will be a much more effective, long-term budget solution than eliminating some state employees’ 3% raise.

Gayle Janzen, Seattle