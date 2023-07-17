As always, our public school educators and students have headed off to their well-earned vacations. This year, however, they went with the uncertainty that what they left may not be there when they return in September.

We are passionate advocates for public education coming from two different angles. Jennifer earned a master’s in teaching and is a career educator and current labor leader. Vivian is a former tech worker with an MBA who serves on the board of Seattle Public Schools. We both agree that in order to fulfill its paramount duty, Washington must fix its upside-down tax code and fully fund public schools.

Seattle Public Schools is grappling with rising costs and declining enrollment. You may have heard of funding concerns surrounding beloved school programs, like Washington Middle School’s award-winning jazz band and Franklin High School’s mock trial classes. These are more than skill-building classes. One student described the Junior Husky Jazz Band as the thing that motivates her and many others to get out of bed every day.

Although both will stay afloat for next school year, the district’s “Band-Aid” budget is not sustainable. Seattle is not alone; districts across the state fear additional cuts and school closures, like the ones in Bellevue. Next year’s budget discussions will only get more difficult.

Here in Washington — home to innovative retailers, aerospace pioneers and tech giants — we are dead last when it comes to tax fairness. We have the most regressive tax code in the nation. Those who earn the least pay almost 18% of their income in state and local taxes, while the richest 1% pay only 3%. This has a disproportionate effect on communities of color, like where Washington Middle School and Franklin High School are located. The recently passed capital gains tax will start to change just how wide the gap is, but there’s still work to do in asking the wealthy to pay what they truly owe, just like the rest of us already do.

You might recall that the state Supreme Court required state legislators to reckon with public school funding in their 2012 McCleary decision, requiring full funding for public schools and equitable access to education, regardless of a student’s ZIP code. In 2017, the Legislature adopted a “fix” that we now know fell short of these goals. Local funding that used to go directly to local school districts was limited even further and an already-insufficient amount is distributed back to school districts using a flawed formula.

Advertising

School districts are funded with a per-student formula, treating students as “units” and ignoring the unique needs of each student, school and community. Moreover, funding has not kept pace with inflation and our new reality. For example, the state’s model funds one counselor for every 484 elementary students. It was never possible for one counselor to address the mental health needs of this many students, and post-pandemic it is even less so.

When we talk to educators and visit school buildings, we see sky-high rates of anxiety and depression among students. Devastatingly, the state also retained an arbitrary cap on funding for special education students, causing districts to draw from other resources to provide the necessary, legally mandated services to serve and educate these students. The state underfunds special education by an estimated $400 million.

Our state legislators have made significant investments in public education, especially in their last session, for which we are thankful. However, we know there is still work to be done. A truly equitable public education necessitates an equitable funding source. We need progressive taxes to fully fund our schools and we need them now to avoid even deeper cuts to our schools.