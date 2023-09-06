Sunday’s column about saving a free press in Seattle’s Pioneer Square resonated with some readers, especially those with experience printing newspapers.

Finding ways to continue printing, as the newspaper industry continues shrinking and becomes increasingly digital, is a growing challenge for local papers that still provide most essential news coverage.

The column described how Phil Brown, publisher of the Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce, is trying to give away a press he stopped using in July.

I connected Brown with news organizations in Colorado, where the closure of a large Gannett-owned press sent smaller newspapers scrambling and prompted some to consider setting up their own printing facilities.

Darryl Flowers, publisher of the Fairfield Sun Times in Fairfield, Mont., sympathized with the Colorado situation.

Flowers, who spent more than 30 years managing and owning web-offset print facilities before becoming a publisher in 2008, shared his tale by email:

Advertising

“When I acquired this weekly in Montana, we printed at a small facility at a weekly newspaper in Shelby, Montana. I had to leave there as we needed more color capacity.

“My next stop was Great Falls, which offered more page/color options and was closer. It also reduced my printing costs. But the crew was poorly trained, so some of my time early on was helping them to improve their quality, which they did.

“Then Gannett closed the print facility and shuttered the building. Now, the handful of employees work from home.”

Flowers anticipated the Great Falls Tribune cuts, so he shifted printing to Livingston before the shutdown.

“That worked fairly well, until that paper was acquired by APG (Minnesota-based Adams Publishing Group) and, without any advance notice, the printing operation was set down with all the jobs moved to their press at Bozeman, Montana. In the confusion, our edition was lost,” he wrote.

“We got it a day late after spending far too much time trying to find out what happened to our papers.”

Advertising

Luckily, Flowers was able to get his papers printed by the daily newspaper in Kalispell for a few weeks until he ended up using the state’s smallest newspaper press, at the Havre Daily News.

“The Havre press is too small, and has seen better days, but it was the closest press to our location and there, I could continue to print on a wide web on a press with a long cutoff.

“I also liked dealing with the folks at Havre, but a failure with their CTP equipment shut them down for an extended period, so I had to return to Kalispell.”

Flowers said that so far in Montana, presses at Shelby, Miles City, Livingston, Missoula, Butte, Great Falls and Blaine County Journal have shut down. “If the Billings Gazette has not shut down their Goss Metroliner by now, it will go dark when their building, which is up for sale, is sold,” he added.

“The media loves to talk about ‘news deserts,’ but unless action is taken to keep some presses running, we may be faced with ‘press deserts,'” Flowers wrote.

“Newspapers such as mine would not survive if we were forced to go online. Just a cursory look into the circulation numbers (as reported every year to the U.S. Postal Service) makes it clear that the push for many daily papers to move to digital was a mistake — at least when you look at the print versus digital subscribers for the (formerly) daily papers in Montana.”

Advertising

Former press technician John Olsen wrote and explained how much harder it is to find people to maintain and run press equipment, with operators and technicians getting older and retiring.

“Younger people are not coming into the industry, for obvious reasons,” he wrote. “The ranks of technicians have been thinning for decades, which meant a lot more travel for those left to service equipment.”

When Olsen moved to the Northwest in 1974 and worked for printing company Mark Andy, there were 45 technicians servicing small, offset printing equipment in Seattle; 15 in Tacoma; 10 in Olympia; and 12 in Spokane, he said.

“When I left three years ago, there were two of us for all of the Northwest,” he wrote. “And the other guy left soon after and got a technician job locally in a different industry, home every night.”

Glen Day, who hails from Eastern Oregon, wrote that he “hates to see all the depressing news about small-town papers quitting, getting sold (and ending), and all the cutting back of reporters, editions and printing.”

With public support, solutions may crystallize. They include temporary federal interventions, to help sustain newspapers while new business models emerge, and antitrust reforms and enforcement to address unfair competition in the digital marketplace and give publishers a better chance to succeed.

Improving the business outlook for those operating, reviving or starting local news outlets is key, and would help sustain print infrastructure as well.

Day summed it up well:

“I keep hoping that someone wants to own, operate and print papers so the small towns can have local news, and even news on wider territories,” he wrote. “It’s important, and how else can one learn what’s happening in their small, rural corner of the country, except by the local newspaper? That little local paper is important!”