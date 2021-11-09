If 2020 was a rejection of Donald Trump and the far right, voters in this year’s election — both in Seattle and across the country — issued a similar rebuke to the socialist left.

In key Seattle races for mayor, city council and city attorney, more moderate candidates trounced the far left. The outcome was clear: less virtue signaling; more concrete plans to solve problems like homelessness and public safety.

Seattle reflected a national theme. New York City elected Eric Adams, a former Republican and retired police officer who ran a tough-on-crime campaign. Buffalo voters wrote in Byron Brown, rather than check the box for socialist India Walton. And Minneapolis citizens overwhelmingly rejected a ballot initiative to eliminate the city’s police department.

So what does this tell us — both about Seattle and more generally? A few takeaways:

People don’t like crime. It seems obvious, but most people don’t want social chaos. So-called abolitionists in Seattle made the case for ending prosecution of misdemeanors by implying that most of these crimes are somewhat harmless — people stealing socks or food.

That’s news to downtown small business owners, who watch daily as organized criminals smash locked display cases, fill bags with easy-to-pawn-products like makeup, liquor and electronics, and make off in getaway cars, all secure in the knowledge that there will be no consequences because the Seattle City Council won’t “criminalize poverty.”

Advertising

(Side note: Misdemeanors also include drunken driving, assault, and domestic violence. People don’t like those things either.)

It’s OK to be against domestic terrorists. Seattle City Attorney candidate Nicole Thomas-Kennedy was, by almost any definition, an advocate of domestic terrorism. The FBI’s definition clearly includes violence against police, burning down a jail, or setting off explosives at a police station, all of which Thomas-Kennedy tweeted in favor of. Yet, shockingly, many Democratic elected officials and organizations still endorsed her — including Seattle City Council Members M. Lorena González, Teresa Mosqueda and Lisa Herbold. So did King County Democrats, along with MLK Labor and Service Employees International Union. Even the chair of the Washington State Democratic Party got in the mix, tweeting no fewer than 10 times in support of a Thomas-Kennedy win.

None of these organizations or individuals determined Thomas-Kennedy’s hate-filled and violent statements were disqualifying for an elected official in charge of enforcing the law. Perhaps just as disappointing, though, were the elected officials who sat on the sidelines, refusing even to raise concerns about Thomas-Kennedy. Almost every Democrat in America (including me) was bewildered and outraged by the Republicans who were silent on Trump’s awful behaviors — during his presidency and during his campaign. But locally, where were these same Democrats during the city attorney race? Other than Govs. Christine Gregoire and Gary Locke, and state Sen. Mark Mullet, they were nowhere to be found.

Results over rhetoric (and Sawant is in trouble). “Tax Amazon.” “Defund the Police.” “Stop the Sweeps.” Seattle’s far left has won the battle of pithy slogans over the last few years. But with what results? Large businesses — and the jobs they create — are now looking outside of Seattle. Hundreds of small businesses have closed. Gun violence and street crime is up. Homelessness is visibly worse.

And it’s ultimately the results that matter. According to a Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce poll before the election, 68% of voters thought Seattle was on the wrong track. Three quarters of Democrats thought the quality of life in Seattle is worse than it was four years ago.

And no one has defined the politics of Seattle more in the last four years than Councilmember Kshama Sawant, who faces a recall vote Dec. 7. Ballots will be arriving within days.

Advertising

Sawant barely squeaked out a 52% win two years ago, when far-left candidates largely swept the City Council races. She now faces a very different political climate, and the added baggage of a unanimous State Supreme Court ruling that she violated state and city laws.

Don’t over-read the city attorney race. Yes, Seattle City Attorney-elect Ann Davison ran for lieutenant governor in 2020 on the GOP ticket. She’s also a self-described pro-choice Biden voter who ran for this nonpartisan office with a detailed plan for addressing public safety. The takeaway here should not be that Republicans are poised to win in Western Washington. Not everyone gets Thomas-Kennedy as their opponent.

But moderate and center-right voters can have enormous influence — even in really progressive places. The recent elections are a blueprint: You can continue to support unelectable candidates (think former gubernatorial candidate and election-denier Loren Culp), or you can get behind a moderate who can actually win.

The common theme from the last two elections? Voters reject extremists on either end of the political spectrum.

This year’s election made clear that the far left, and organizations that support it, are wildly out of touch. Not just with Red State America, or even the general public, but even with voters in cities like Seattle that voted 92% for Biden.

Let’s hope both parties learn the right lessons.