As owner of a family of small local gift shops, credit card “swipe” fees are my third-highest cost, coming only after payroll and rent. In 2022, I paid a staggering $75,000 in swipe fees. I paid myself $40,000.

While I try to pay my staff competitive wages and can negotiate with landlords over rent, there is no competition or negotiating with swipe fees. Visa and Mastercard centrally price-fix the 2%-4% swipe fees charged by banks that issue their cards and those fees are charged on a take-it-or-leave it basis. They also restrict processing to their own networks even though others could do the job for less and with better security.



Swipe fees are a cost I can’t control and have a real impact on my business and customers. Merchants have fought for years for lower rates to help hold down prices we have to charge, but card companies just don’t listen. It’s extremely frustrating as a small retailer with razor-thin profit margins who’s also seeing increases in theft, vandalism and inflation.

Swipe fees help pay for the credit card rewards banks use to market credit cards, but the big banks that issue the majority of cards have net profits averaging over 25%. That’s plenty of profit to pay for rewards instead of making retailers and consumers pay for their marketing. In addition, many countries have swipe fees under 1% but still enjoy robust rewards. Don’t believe big banks when they say swipe-fee reform will take away rewards. It simply isn’t true.

The card industry says if merchants don’t like swipe fees, they shouldn’t take cards. But only 5% of our customers pay cash and the number is dwindling every year. My stores do a lot of online business, so I have to accept cards. We’ve also been robbed recently and an ice cream shop in town has gone completely cashless after being robbed three times, with their expenses going way up as a result. Turning down credit cards is not an option.



Credit and debit card swipe fees have doubled over the last decade, jumping $22 billion last year to a record $160.7 billion nationwide. That’s too much to absorb.



Without competition over swipe fees, card companies don’t participate in the marketplace the rest of us face. As a small-business owner, I have to compete with other shops in town and that forces us all to be better business owners, better community members and stay on top of technology. Credit card companies should have to do the same.



The situation is unfair, which is why Congress must pass the Credit Card Competition Act. This legislation would let merchants route transactions over other highly secure networks like NYCE, Star or Shazam for processing, forcing networks to compete over fees, security and service for the first time. Merchants — and consumers — would save over $15 billion a year but nothing would change about which cards customers use or how they use them.

Credit card companies deserve payment for their services. But small businesses should be able to choose which company aligns with our values and offers the best service and security at a fair fee. Competition naturally breeds innovation and lower prices.



Lower swipe fees would help me hold down prices and would also allow us to hire more people and give back more to our community. Ask any small business owner — any cost saving almost always goes back into the business and community and not into our pockets.



We’re not asking for a handout, simply competition. You’re either siding with big banks that profit by the billions or with all the small businesses that are fighting every day to survive. I call on Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray to support the Credit Card Competition Act. In a society built on competition, it’s simply the right thing to do.