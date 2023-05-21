As summer approaches and families gear up for pool days and beach vacations, it’s important to remember that the joys of the season can also bring a serious threat to our children’s safety.

One advocate who has been leading this charge is Chezik Tsunoda, a mother who tragically lost her 3-year-old son, Yori, to drowning in 2018. As someone who has experienced the devastation of this reality, Chezik is passionate about advocating for water safety and education. Through her work, she hopes to raise awareness about the prevalence of drowning and to help other parents understand how quickly it can happen.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 4, and it disproportionately affects communities of color. Black children are 5.5 times more likely to drown in a swimming pool than their Caucasian counterparts.

A national survey conducted by the YMCA revealed 9 in 10 parents see swimming as a key life skill for children, on par with first aid skills and the ability to prepare a meal. However, unique generational and racial inequities persist when it comes to ensuring all parents and children are safe and confident around water. Affordability and accessibility are major barriers for parents across racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Black parents are more likely than other parents surveyed to associate bodies of water and water activities with negative feelings, including caution, anxiety and fear. According to the YMCA’s survey, Black parents are also 1.6 times more likely than the rest of the U.S. parents surveyed to report having low confidence with water or water activities, and nearly 60% of Black parents have negative associations toward lakes, rivers, beaches or the ocean, and 40% have negative sentiments toward pools.

These associations stem back to the transatlantic slave trade when Africans had to avoid the coasts to prevent being captured and shipped across the ocean. And, more recently, during the Jim Crow era when Black Americans were segregated out of public pools and life-guarded beaches. A famous 1964 photograph shows a motel manager pouring acid in the water to get Black swimmers out.

Advertising

While there is evidence to suggest that more Black Americans than white Americans could swim before the Civil War, violence and racist laws associated with water have created generational trauma associated with swimming. Combine this historical context with today’s racial inequities in education and resources, and it becomes clear why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that drowning rates for Black people are disproportionately higher than those of white people across all age groups.

We know these are preventable tragedies, and it is unacceptable that communities of color face barriers to water-safety education. Every child deserves the chance to learn how to swim and stay safe in and around water.

With the advocacy, support and dedication of Chezik Tsunoda, I sponsored Yori’s Law to promote water-safety and drowning prevention education. This bill’s passage is a step toward closing the equity gap and giving all children, regardless of race or socio-economic status, the tools they need to stay safe in and around water.

The law encourages schools and other educators to promote water safety. The next step will be including funding and educational programs.

Let us remember Yori and all the children we have lost to drowning and pledge to do everything in our power to prevent these tragedies from happening again. Let us advocate for equity in water-safety education and work to ensure that all children have the tools they need to enjoy the water safely.