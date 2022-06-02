Washington is one of only seven states that still make all juvenile court records publicly available on the internet for anyone to access and distribute.

According to a 2020 report by the Juvenile Law Center, our state is the third worst state in the nation in protecting juvenile records, and second worst for keeping records confidential. Most states, including California and Alaska, states with very different political landscapes, recognize the importance of protecting youth from the damage caused by broad dissemination of juvenile records.

As a former justice and a former legislator who have spent decades working to improve how our state supports its youth and families, we applaud the state Supreme Court for its work to bring our state’s court rules in line with best practices, recognizing that public access to records in the internet age has very different implications and consequences for those whose records are being shared than were at issue when many court rules and policies were first adopted.

Our juvenile-justice system is designed to hold youth accountable and to provide rehabilitation so that youth are able to become productive adults. A criminal court record can make that impossible. And, as the Court’s Minority & Justice Commission recognized in recommending these rule changes, as with many other collateral harms that come from criminal legal system involvement, it is young people of color who are disproportionately arrested and prosecuted who suffer an even greater burden.

Because our state has not yet reformed its court rules, for youth in our state, records of any crimes committed before adulthood follow them throughout their lives, creating serious barriers to employment, education, housing and many other essential needs.

To remedy this, the Washington state Supreme Court proposed amendments to two court rules designed to protect youth from these severe and long-lasting impacts. One rule will maintain existing policy of not posting records on the internet and the other will allow for use of initials and date of birth instead of full names.

The rule relating to sharing of records codifies an existing policy of not selling juvenile records for bulk distribution.

The rule will eliminate a patchwork of inconsistent practices across the state and bring Washington in line with other states. It will assure that our state’s record-sealing and expungement laws that have been increased for juveniles to give them an opportunity to move forward with their lives are not undermined by online dissemination of a youth’s name and juvenile-justice system involvement. Once a court record is published online, it is a permanent record. Sealing will not erase it.

The court rules do not change the information maintained about criminal history in the Washington State Patrol’s statewide criminal background check system. The new rules would not change access to juvenile court records for courts, prosecutors, law enforcement, defense attorneys and others who work in the court system. They will continue to have full access to juvenile court records.

And criminal-history information will continue to be recorded in the statewide online case-management system used by all counties. The new rules don’t change the in-person access by the public, researchers or the media who are observing hearings, doing research, reporting the news or conducting investigations and analyses to help ensure accountability of the courts, judges, and the legal system.

As with other types of cases where initials are used, such as when young people are victims, and as has been done for years in other states, full names are not needed to gather and report on individual cases, courtroom practices or larger systemic concerns. It is only the full name of the minor that won’t be publicly available. How a judge ruled, what the facts of the case were and everything else about any case remains just as accessible.

Disseminating juvenile records on publicly accessible internet websites does serious harm to the future opportunities of youth, who deserve the chance to succeed as adults and to reach their full potential.

We believe the Supreme Court has struck the appropriate balance between the public’s right to access juvenile records and the right of a youth to thrive and fulfill their potential. We urge the court to move forward with the rules after implementation protocols and needed data-system updates are addressed.