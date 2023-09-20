In 2022, world population reached 8 billion. And while there is much that divides us and unites us, one fact is universal: We all must eat.

Washington is one of the most important producers of food in the nation. Our state is ranked first in this country as a producer of apples, blueberries, hops, pears and sweet cherries. We rank near the top in asparagus, grapes, potatoes and raspberries. This makes Washington a vital source of nutritious food for local consumers and the world.

It’s clear that food production must be done sustainably and responsibly, even while the need for more food accelerates. Washington does this better than most. Our farms pay their workers some of the highest wages in the country, have the most comprehensive protections for workers in agriculture and follow strict environmental standards.

But being the biggest and the best isn’t all it takes to be successful in the long term. Competition is fierce and growing and cheaper food is often produced in countries where workers struggle to make a living wage, where worker safety rules are not nearly as stringent and environmental safeguards are nonexistent or ignored. This poses an economic danger to responsible, regulated agriculture here in Washington, where farmers are doing the right things.

Unfortunately, because farmers don’t set market prices, we can’t establish a price that compensates for all the additional costs of meeting these high standards. And it’s not enough to count on the fact that Washington produces better-quality produce using better practices. While we continue to tout our quality, we must also be able to count on our state leaders to work with us to keep agriculture strong here. Our leaders know that agriculture and food manufacturing support 164,000 jobs in Washington, resulting in more than $20 billion in revenue. And they don’t have to make sweeping changes to support the industry. Modest changes could greatly reduce the vulnerability to competition on an unlevel playing field.

For example, in the last legislative session, representatives debated, but did not act, on two modest but simple rule changes that could have done a lot to make Washington agriculture stronger: Overtime flexibility and tax breaks on reusable packaging.

Advertising

Overtime flexibility would give growers a limited time window each year where they would move from base hourly pay to time-and-a-half after 50 hours of work per week instead of 40 hours. This change would help farms manage times when work is more intense, like harvest or when they have to prepare for extreme weather conditions. This change is supported by many harvest workers because in many cases the only alternative that growers can afford is to reduce their hours to the overtime threshold.

Reusable packaging is increasingly being explored to ship agricultural goods as it provides savings in both material costs and environmental impact. However, reusable packaging is currently taxed at a much higher rate than these alternatives because the state considers them a service rather than an input. Considering the amount of packaging required to deliver agricultural products to market, taxing an economical and sustainable choice at a higher rate is a lose-lose situation for everyone. This was another missed opportunity for Washington lawmakers to provide support to food producers in the state.

Both of these simple rule changes, which are in effect in other agriculture- producing states, would provide relief to Washington growers in a very competitive market. So would a push to open or restore access to foreign markets for the state’s agricultural bounty. In fact, earlier this year, a delegation of state officials including U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell and Reps. Kim Schrier and Dan Newhouse worked on an initiative to reestablish an agreement that allows Washington’s growers access to sell their crops in India, now the most populous country on Earth. To finalize that agreement, Cantwell traveled to India. Cantwell, Schrier and Newhouse’s accomplishment demonstrates that our leaders understand the importance of maintaining markets for Washington’s agricultural bounty. But more can and should be done.

Every citizen in Washington benefits from the state’s agricultural output. They benefit in dollars, in nutrition, in clout, and in the global benefit of being a positive food producer. Washington state is, in many ways, defined by our agricultural products. Apples and wheat and cherries and potatoes and wine and onions from this state are known the world over.

However, if Washington agriculture cannot remain competitive against lower-priced foreign agriculture, be held to a different standard on wages or environmental protections, we will start to lose this essential industry. Growers may then be forced to sell out to larger enterprises or to developers who envision putting our valuable farmland to a different use.

So, support Washington agriculture. And support legislation that helps the industry. It’s better for everyone.