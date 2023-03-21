The bipartisan education-funding reforms passed by the Legislature in 2017 put state government back on the path to complying with its No. 1 responsibility under Washington’s constitution, which is to make “ample provision for the education of all children” residing in the state.

Unfortunately, that landmark legislation fell short of meeting the “all children” mark, as there was still work to do related to the needs of special-education students and their families.

Six years later, the Legislature has provided more funding for special education but not the other supports that would make the special-ed system more responsive. The Senate’s recent passage of Senate Bill 5311 gets us halfway there. The House of Representatives now needs to follow through.

SB 5311 is among five special-ed bills still on the table in this year’s legislative session. House Bill 1109 and HB 1436, both about funding, came over to the Senate with near-unanimous support. Senate Bill 5031, another funding bill, and SB 5315, which is more regulatory, went from our chamber to the House along with SB 5311, all without a single “no” vote.

I’m calling out SB 5311 because in addition to funding, it also provides a resource that will help level the playing field for special-ed students and their families: advocates to assist them with understanding and navigating the complex process that produces the individual education plans (IEPs) that guide the delivery of special-education services.

Under this bipartisan legislation, these advocates or “special education ombuds” will be certified by the state Office of the Education Ombuds. At least one would be delegated to each of Washington’s nine educational service districts.

The bill spells out several duties for special-ed ombuds, all related to advocating for the right to an education that is appropriate for a student’s circumstances. Those include preparing for and attending school-level meetings related to IEPs, even doing so in the place of parents when necessary.

According to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, approximately 143,000 students in our state receive special-ed and related services. Many parents — especially those new to the K-12 system — need someone in their corner as they try to work with their local district. Indeed, The Seattle Times reports that of the more than 1,100 calls for help the state education ombuds received from families in 2021-22, “[m]ost of the requests concerned students with disabilities.”

We came close to providing this extra support in 2019. That year, the Democrat-controlled Senate unanimously passed a funding bill and an advocacy bill. Inexplicably, the advocacy bill won committee approval but was denied a final vote in the Democrat-controlled House. Only the funding bill became law.

In the four years since, “equity” as a value has driven a great deal of legislation. That’s what should make SB 5311 such an easy “yes” vote. The Seattle Times recently reported families that can afford to hire an advocate get better results for their child than those that don’t. This bill seeks to ensure that more families get access to advocacy regardless of their circumstance.

The precedent for advocates in existing law and programs is ample. Washington already provides for a student loan advocate, as part of the student achievement council; for protection order advocates, within the state’s judicial branch; a taxpayer rights advocate, via the Department of Revenue; and behavioral health consumer advocates, through the state office of behavioral health consumer advocacy created in 2021. Surely we can provide for special-education advocates, whose work would be in line with state government’s paramount duty as well as obligations under federal law.

SB 5311 represents a positive step toward addressing parents’ concerns, and history tells us Washington legislators will strongly support solutions-focused special-ed legislation — when they’re allowed to vote on it, that is.

Before our session ends April 23, the House needs to finish what the Senate started. We must do better.