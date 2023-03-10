Welcome to Sunshine Week, which the News Leaders Association coordinates annually to spotlight the people’s right to know about their governments’ efforts.

Learn more:

NLA’s Sunshine Week page

Washington Coalition for Open Government

Contact your state senator and representative and let them know how you feel about open government issues.

Save the Free Press:

Free Press Editor Brier Dudley interviews Jeff Roberts, president of the National Freedom of Information Coalition, on freedom of information: “It’s not a left or right issue, it is an American issue.”

Monday:

Renee Radcliff Sinclair and Toby Nixon write about how the key to good government is transparency.

Tuesday:

A Times editorial on the challenges to government transparency at the federal level.