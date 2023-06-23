It’s already creeping in, casting a shadow over carefree days, making people worried about stepping onto their front porches.

No, I’m not talking about wildfire smoke just yet, but rather the arrival of election season, and the sometimes smothering array of campaign mailers, door-knocking candidates and negative attacks filling the air.

My advice? Clear the air and dive right in. These odd-year elections don’t have the glamour of federal races for president and Congress members nor of the statewide contests for governor or attorney general. Yet, the decisions voters make with their ballots this year arguably will most directly affect individuals and families.

On the ballot are contests for city and county councils, school boards and port, hospital, water and fire districts. Will council members boost your taxes, waste your money or make positive change? Will the port commission regain container market share that fuels jobs? Are school boards doing right by special-ed students? Will fire commissioners make decisions to ensure your insurance premiums stay low?

Have incumbents done right by your family and the community? Do challengers promise a new direction? Do they have the leadership and experience to deliver?

Now is the time to have it out. The Seattle Times editorial board is here to help by asking some of those questions. Since May, we have been interviewing candidates for local offices, so far including some on Seattle City Council, Seattle School Board and Port of Seattle Commission.

In today’s editorial, we are recommending Seattle voters elect Bob Kettle over incumbent City Councilmember Andrew Lewis because of the latter’s unreliability on many issues, including public safety. Last week, we did the same with incumbent Dan Strauss, recommending instead Pete Hanning. And more are to come.

This is a good time for a shake-up in Seattle governance. After a dramatic 5-4 failure of an ordinance to align the city’s drug possession law with a new state law, even Mayor Bruce Harrell is retooling his approach. Elected two years ago promising a public safety emphasis, the mayor quickly convened a work group with the goal of bringing the issue back to council and shuffled his public safety advisers.

In our endorsements, we explain our reasoning so readers can gauge for themselves if they agree. These recommendations are offered as something to consider as voters do their other homework.

The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 1, but we expect to make public our endorsements list by the time ballots arrive in mailboxes in mid-July. We welcome your thoughts on our recommendations. Email us at letters@seattletimes.com.

New editorial board members: I’m happy to share news of two new Opinion staff members who have joined The Times editorial board. (To see the whole crew, go here.)

Melissa Davis is our new deputy Opinion editor, who will be wrangling guest column submissions. She spent 17 years in The Times newsroom, most recently as front-page editor/copy desk chief and also was arts editor and a copy editor. She returned to the Northwest after six years in a Central California newsroom — a dry, citrus-filled break from many years at small Oregon dailies. A native Oregonian, she graduated from the University of Oregon School of Journalism. In her new role, she replaces Mark Higgins, who retired in March.

David Volodzko joined the editorial board after 15 years in Japan, South Korea, China and India. He completed his graduate studies at Stony Brook University and later taught writing and logic at Seokyeong University, Soongshil University and Cheongju National University of Education, all located in South Korea. He is formerly the U.S. correspondent for NK News, Korea correspondent for South China Morning Post, national editor for Korea JoongAng Daily and a China columnist for The Diplomat. David has also reported on refugees from North Korea, Ukraine, the Tigray region and elsewhere.

Thanks for reading.