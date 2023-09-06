This summer, students, teachers and counselors gathered at the University of Washington to discuss the mental health crisis facing today’s high school students. Currently, many schools in our area have not adopted any type of suicide prevention training, and many students are unaware of the resources that their schools offer, such as a school counselor. As two student leaders attending this conference, we heard other students share our sentiment that the current approach to mental health education in Washington schools is too passive. Students must lead the charge in expanding access to these services.

In May, the U.S. Surgeon General released an advisory report addressing the profound effects of loneliness and isolation on students’ mental and physical health and the role social media plays in the crisis. High school is where individuals build a sense of belonging, and one of the largest contributors to finding that space of comfort is the presence of strong, healthy relationships. If students have the opportunity to develop an understanding of how to build and sustain healthy relationships, they can find the shoulders they need to lean on in times when they feel lonely. Insufficient support from administration stands in the way of students creating these important connections with peers.

As the surgeon general stated, and we will second: The inadequate emphasis on teen mental health is a crisis.

Gov. Jay Inslee declared a youth mental health crisis two years ago during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The following year, legislators passed HB 1834, which allows students to take time off from school for mental health reasons. This bill was rolled out this year and schools were faced with the realization that mental health is something that they need to address.

While allowing students time off from school to support their mental health is an important policy, other changes to aid healthy relationships must be made by districts to support students. Students need on-campus opportunities to reflect on their mental health, bond with peers and collaborate with others. However, many high schools in the Seattle area may have to reduce multiple programs due to budget challenges.

For example, earlier this year, Seattle Public Schools was looking to cut middle school jazz classes. Even though the classes were temporarily saved, they are still in jeopardy of being cut in successive years. The erasure of these classes could have long-term effects, such as decimating the legendary jazz program at Garfield and other high schools. This could eradicate opportunities for students to create meaningful connections through their passions.

The Edmonds School District also made a $15 million-dollar cut to its arts and music departments. Mountlake Terrace High School was forced to cut its only choir, multiple band classes and a drama class.

While funding for programs like these is not inexpensive, it is important to consider that they have an effect on the mental health of teens, which should be a high priority when evaluating options for investing in schools. Healthy relationships built in the classroom or through co-curricular activities provide a space to meet friends while doing something that students love.

As we enter the 2023—24 school year, we urge students to connect with others in their school communities to advocate for expanded mental health resources and in-community outlets for building supportive relationships. This could be as simple as starting a club, creating an uplifting Instagram or being willing to foster difficult conversations surrounding mental health.