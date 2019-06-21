One of President Donald Trump’s early moves in foreign policy was to withdraw the United States from the multilateral deal that put Iran’s nuclear weapons program on hold for 10 years. The deal was working and had the support of America’s European allies, as well as China and Russia. It did not, however, have the support of the hawkish conservatives who were influencing Trump, and now one of those super hawks, John Bolton, is the president’s national security adviser.

The confrontation between the Trump administration and Iranian hardliners has reached the boiling point, with a U.S. spy drone being shot down by Iranian forces. Bolton must be giddy. He is getting close to achieving his dream: a war with Iran that he hopes will bring regime change in Tehran. Of course, one man’s dream could turn out to be a horrible nightmare if Americans once again get bogged down in an expensive and bloody Mideast war.

