Up to this point, the much-denigrated “Seattle Freeze” has generally been looked upon as a negative thing. But now that the metro area has become the national epicenter for deaths caused by the coronavirus, that view might change. Avoiding physical contact, shunning co-workers and choosing not to mingle with large groups of people is no longer unfriendly and impolite, it is a strategy for staying alive, or at least healthy.

In the face of a pandemic, the freeze may keep us safe.

