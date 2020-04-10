It will still be awhile before we can leave our homes to gather with friends, eat at a restaurant, go to a ball game, take kids to a playground, or indulge in any of the normal pleasures and duties that filled our lives just a month ago. In the next few weeks, social distancing may be more crucial than ever as we work to bring down the number of infections and deaths caused by the novel coronavirus.

Nevertheless, there are good indications that the aggressive measures we have taken in Washington to stay apart from each other are paying off. A major data analysis done by researchers at the University of Washington projects fewer deaths from the pandemic in this state than earlier feared and indicates that hospitalizations may have peaked.

Life may not be exactly normal again – at least not until a vaccine is universally available many months from now – but better days are ahead as long as we stay vigilant and continue to flatten the curve of infections.

