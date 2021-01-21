As loaded with information-technology firms as Washington is, it’s sad to see the many systems flaws the state experiences: Obamacare rollout, the Employment Security debacle and now the vaccine-distribution plan. All three of these lay in the hands of Gov. Jay Inslee. Interesting how he has constantly blamed the federal government for the substandard handling of the crisis up to the point of delivery to the states.

He was reelected again, and the downward spiral continues.

Rick Eirich, Camano Island