Re: “State’s windfall another strike against capital-gains tax” [March 18, Opinion]:
The state’s windfall is a boon, no question about it. But the thing about windfalls is they don’t last.
Certainly the current windfall from the American Rescue Plan, designed for the current emergency, is a short-term boost that doesn’t alter the state’s reliance on an upside-down tax code which disproportionately costs the poor and benefits the rich.
That’s why Senate Bill 5096, the capital-gains tax of 7% on profits of more than $250,000, will be both timely and of long-term benefit to the state. Many wealthy people have supported this way to pay their share at last for the common good. It should pass.
Jonis Davis, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.