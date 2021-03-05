I agree with almost all of the Op-Ed written by Nick Hanauer. A tax on capital-gains profits in excess of $250,000 a year does not sound burdensome by any stretch of the imagination.

It seems, however, that once that door is opened ever so slightly, there is no way to stop our elected officials from extending the tax to people with smaller gains, which might be a burden and, maybe, just maybe, rule that we, the citizens of Washington, approve of an income tax.

If a person, or group of people, feel that the state needs the funds (and it does), is there not a mechanism to calculate what the individual tax would have been if enacted and donate it?

Daniel A. Kempf, Tacoma