It’s good to be reminded of how our Washington state taxes are so regressive [“A tax system badly out of balance,” Aug. 30, Opinion]. To implement an income tax properly means changing the state Constitution, which means agreement from people all over the state, including those who believe that government taxes too much.

An obvious solution is to phase in an income tax while phasing out our sales tax. I believe people all over the political spectrum would support this. We have proof that it works in our sister state Oregon.

Peter Gruenbaum, Seattle