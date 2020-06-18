Re: “Crisis demands governor cancel raises” [June 12, Opinion]:

Many of us Washington state employees have been considered “essential workers” during the COVID-19 crisis but apparently when it comes down to money, we are no longer “essential.”

The governor has announced that we all take one furlough day per week through the end of July, then one day per month thereafter until whenever.

State employees do provide essential work, and we are notoriously underpaid compared to the private sector. To suggest that dollars for parks and natural resources are more important than people is terrible, demeaning and degrading.

We work hard and deserve our hard-won pay increase.

Kate Emery, Everett