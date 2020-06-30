Our current upheaval is the perfect time for Washington state to completely reform our tax structure and finally instigate a state income tax. As part of the package, our very regressive sales taxes should be greatly reduced. And if possible, also our prohibitive property and vehicle taxes.
We need a progressive tax structure that is fair. This would greatly help reduce the huge wealth disparity we currently have in our state.
We can do better.
Laurie Wick, Bellevue
