In the current showdown between Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and Starbucks workers attempting to unionize the company one coffee shop at a time, there is reason to have some sympathy for both sides, as well as a bit of skepticism.

In the 1980s, Schultz took over a cozy coffee bean store at Pike Place Market and, in the subsequent decades, turned it into a global retailer of Italian-inspired coffee drinks. Starbucks may have critics who shun the company’s high-priced cup of joe, but millions of people have made the ubiquitous coffee shops a meeting place to hang out with friends, a remote office where they are welcome to spend a few hours working on laptops while having a brew, or just a quick stop for a daily shot of caffeine.

As Schultz built his empire on a mountain of coffee beans, he also went to great lengths to maintain product quality, support progressive values, and provide pay and benefits for his baristas that were unusually generous for the service industry. He deserves credit and admiration for what he has achieved and the way he has done it.

Nevertheless, the great leap from a few local stores to thousands in multiple countries has meant that no one human being, even Schultz, can successfully track the welfare of every Starbucks employee. Success brought innovation, which brought a much wider variety of products and spiraling customer demand. These days, Starbucks baristas are not just tugging on an espresso machine, they are scurrying to churn out a long menu of specialty drinks, as well as pastries and sandwiches, plus all kinds of branded merchandise.

Not a few front-line Starbucks workers complain that the demands of the job have gotten too intense, working schedules have gotten too erratic and some managers too unsympathetic. That has led to the push to form a union in a scattering of stores all over the country. Reportedly, Schultz is taking this personally. After so many years of trying to be a great boss, he now feels underappreciated and a bit offended by the unionizing effort. At least some of the union activists have probably contributed to this through their bellicose, 19th-century style rhetoric portraying the fight as a “class struggle” of downtrodden workers against rich bosses.

Let’s get real. Working at Starbucks is not akin to working in a coal mine. It is a service job performed largely by young people who eventually move on to real careers. On the other hand, it is phony for Starbucks to refer to those folks as “partners,” much as other giant companies refer to even the lowliest warehouse workers as “associates.” Euphemisms do not change the central fact of business: There are employers and there are employees, and the interests of the two parties can never perfectly align.

Advertising

Thousands of employees work for Schultz. He can call them partners, but they are really easily replaceable cogs in his giant coffee machine. As an employer, Schultz has been relatively enlightened, but he should not take it personally if some of his employees get it into their heads that they can improve their situation through collective bargaining.

They may be wrong, but it’s not personal. It’s just business.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.