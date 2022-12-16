Every morning, at the Seattle Starbucks on Broadway and East Denny Way, three baristas greet the same people we have greeted for years. We know their names and their orders by heart. We worry when we haven’t seen them for a few days and they notice when we’re gone, too. They, and every other person who walks through our door, whether we’ve seen them before or not, are as much a part of our lives as we are of theirs.

According to Starbucks’ mission and values, this is exactly the kind of environment the company wants to create. Relationships have started and grown and ended at our store. We’ve seen kids grow up, people get new jobs. We’ve been there to be a friendly face when folks are new to the city. We’ve formed connections with these people in a way that our “customer connection score” could never begin to reflect.

So, it was an especially hard punch to the gut when I learned that at the close of business last Friday, Starbucks would be closing the store I have called home for nearly three years.



Why would a company close down a busy, beloved and profitable store located in the heart of Seattle’s LGBTQ community?

A year ago, Starbucks workers in Buffalo voted to join Starbucks Workers United, setting off an unprecedented, coast-to-coast wave of organizing that in the last year has resulted in workers in 265-plus stores voting to join the union. Ten days after that first victory in Buffalo, my co-workers and I at Broadway and Denny were the fifth store nationwide to vote in favor of the union and the first in Starbucks’ home city.



We were inspired by the vote in Buffalo, and recognized that we faced many of the same issues that those workers faced: erratic scheduling, short staffing, low pay and disrespect. We knew that Starbuck employees wouldn’t win in Buffalo by themselves; we would have to join them.



For a year now, Starbucks has bullied partners like me to squash our efforts to join together in historic numbers to form a union. They’ve illegally harassed, intimidated and even fired workers as part of its growing campaign of anti-union bullying. And when that hasn’t stopped us from joining together, they’ve closed stores in an effort to silence us. Our Starbucks is the 12th union store the company has decided to close, rather than choosing to bargain with us.

I have worked at Starbucks for almost three years and been in food service my whole working life. In that time I’ve noticed a trend that exists very specifically within the service industry. With customers, we smile because we know no one wants to be served by someone who’s miserable. But when we’re together, as workers, we’re more candid about being underpaid and overworked and more often than not have bosses who are toxic, when not outright abusive.

But we love the communities we’ve created, for example, when a co-worker turns a lousy day into a good one with a smile or simple remark, or we wish someone luck for their first day at a new job. It’s why no matter how many people tell us to “get a real job,” we stay. We stay for the people we’ve spent years getting to know and the team we’ve spent thousands of hours bonding with.

We love our jobs — we love what they should be. Starbucks has the capacity to change the world if it chooses to; it can actually take the lead in setting standards of work for all food service workers in the country.

So even if Starbucks closes our stores, we will not leave this company. No matter how often we’re disappointed by the company’s disregard for the missions and values that we embody, we will continue to raise our voices. We make this company what it is and we won’t stop until we make it the driving force of good within this industry and our communities.