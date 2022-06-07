A recent news story told of a Seattle couple who aim to spend their retirement years aboard cruise ships — and they are not talking about just an annual trip at sea as many retirees might plan. This pair intends to make a constant succession of cruise ships their permanent home because hopping from ship to ship is actually cheaper than living in a house, buying groceries and paying for all the details of life that eat away at a bank account or 401(k).

Imagine an all-you-can-eat buffet stretching out as far as one can see into the future; it is certainly a novel way to spend the so-called golden years. It also highlights the fact that cruise ships are virtual floating cities that offer a long list of amenities to thousands of constantly changing residents. Unfortunately, these cities on the sea also produce many of the negative environmental impacts of communities where humans cluster together.

A single large cruise ship has the carbon footprint of 12,000 automobiles. One study found that “passengers on an Antarctic cruise can produce as much CO2 emissions while on an average seven-day voyage as the average European in an entire year.” And then there’s the thousands of gallons of waste and sewage each of these ships discharges into the waters they sail upon.

Cruise ships may offer a ton of holiday fun for people who favor orderly, predictable travel experiences — and that big buffet — but, environmentally speaking, these vessels are gargantuan floating toilets.

The encouraging news is that the Port of Seattle is hoping to team up with the cruise lines to create a “green corridor” from Elliott Bay up to Alaska, where measures will be taken to mitigate the negative impacts of the behemoth party boats. It cannot happen too soon because there are around 300 cruise ship sailings from Seattle annually and that amounts to a disgusting buffet of pollution going into our air and water.

