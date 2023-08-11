Culturally modified trees in the Puget Sound region are having their moment in the news this summer as Luma, a threatened CMT in the Wedgwood neighborhood, has become a local celebrity.

But as the days get shorter, the attention they have received these past few weeks must not fade. There is much work to be done to make sure there are protections in place for the trees that are treasured by local tribes but taken for granted by so many others.

The practice and art of modifying trees has been an integral part of Snoqualmie culture and the ecological stewardship that has been taught across countless generations. Traditional styles of modification vary between tribal groups and communities; however, common modifications, such as branch shaping, are often similar. Shaped branches and limbs indicated the direction of important landmarks or village sites, like a living signpost. Extensive trail systems throughout the region connected the Snoqualmie people to families, goods and resources from throughout the West Coast. Many of these ancient trails were integrated into the landscape so well that the early non-Native people built roads and towns along them.

The story of Luma has a new happy chapter: The owner, builder and lender involved at the CMT site in Wedgwood announced on Wednesday that they would work with the tribe to preserve the tree. This collaborative action needs to be celebrated. It must also be replicated as a broader movement involving governments and businesses across the region.

All CMTs are living archaeological, cultural and ecological resources that cannot be replaced. While many tribal villages, longhouses, artifacts and other visual evidence of the Snoqualmie people and other tribes on our lands have been overlooked and systematically erased, some CMTs have survived as physical evidence of our connection to our lands. The teachings of our Snoqualmie ancestors have been passed down for generations, and it is with this in mind that we continue to protect and preserve precious parts of our long connection to the land, such as Luma.

These trees are often hiding in plain sight, which has allowed many of them to escape erasure and destruction. As the Snoqualmie Tribe and others assess whether a tree is a CMT, they consider several elements in addition to the physical appearance of the tree. While the specific characteristics and their meanings are proprietary cultural information, we also use current archaeological methods for full site records.

Separate from their incalculable cultural value, these trees are also some of the oldest left in our region, providing critical tree canopy and other ecological benefit in our parks, neighborhoods and along waterways. They are critical elements in complex ecological communities, as these trees support life both above and below ground. They provide habitat for birds, insects and animals, other plant species, and are vital to complex mycorrhizal networks.

Like Luma, many of the city’s surviving CMTs are in the relatively young Wedgwood neighborhood because developers in the 1940s intentionally retained the majestic trees along the extensive trail system. Over 80 years ago, these developers understood and respected the cultural and ecological value of these trees and chose to preserve them, as they should be preserved today.

As the demand for housing has increased in our region, this demand has been prioritized over the retention of trees, arguing that there is no other way. This is a false choice — trees (including CMTs) can be protected and more housing can be built, but only when the retention of trees is included and valued as part of the design plan. To quote a 1940s newspaper piece titled “Wedgwood Homes in Beautiful Settings”: “The attributes of a neighborhood have always been the most important consideration in buying a home. Environment means more than the house itself.”

The value of trees has to be seen as more than just the land they occupy.

The city’s decision to permit the removal of this CMT for a housing project was made with a complete lack of tribal consultation and review. The presence of a CMT, and its recording as an archaeological site, was an easily avoidable surprise to the developer, too. Protections must be put in place, and developers and permitters must clearly understand the rules and expectations of them in order to prevent the precious few CMTs remaining from the woodchipper.

The need to consult with tribes regarding trees is a surprise to many in government and real estate development who have internalized that Pacific Northwest tribes only need to be consulted on issues that directly affect salmon fisheries. This lack of awareness of tribal rights and connections to our forests is directly tied to colonial narratives used to justify forcibly removing many Indigenous people away from their forests, prairies and gathering areas to reservations, often a great distance away. During the establishment of reservations, many Snoqualmie people fought hard to remain in their ancestral lands, including the Snoqualmie Valley, where we could be close to our camas, our mountain goats and elk, our sacred sites, and yes, our forests and CMTs.

Yet, when the Snoqualmie Tribe spoke up about the need to protect CMTs in Seattle, inaccurate and dismissive statements about how the Snoqualmie and other tribes lack connection to forested lands bubbled to the surface, perpetuating that colonizer narrative. It is this myth of a lack of living connection that needs to die, not our CMTs.

This isn’t a Seattle-only issue — CMTs have managed to survive in other areas across the Snoqualmie Tribe’s ancestral lands and beyond. This is an issue that needs urgent attention and collective action, and the threat facing Luma has been heard around the world. For example, archaeologists across North America are now voicing solidarity and advocating to protect CMTs in their local areas.

Protecting these irreplaceable cultural resources will require laws at the local, state and federal level that compel and enforce early, meaningful tribal consultation when proposed actions would impact the few remaining CMTs.

Landowners and developers, however, don’t need to rely on governmental mandates to protect CMTs and to respect tribal rights and cultural resources. Until then, conscientious landowners and developers can ensure that outreach to local tribes becomes part of their due diligence in determining if CMTs are present on any site they are assessing.

The Snoqualmie Tribe plans to work with its partners in government to urgently pass legal protections for CMTs before we lose more of these priceless cultural treasures to shortsighted greed. We hope the building community joins us in that work and embraces new ways of engaging proactively with tribes.

There are sadly few good examples of CMT protections in other regions, which represents an opportunity for our communities to take groundbreaking historical action and set a global precedent. It is time for all governments, elected officials, businesses, and nonprofits who constantly espouse their appreciation and respect for the Indigenous peoples of the Pacific Northwest to translate their words into actions and partner with tribes to conserve CMTs.