Re: “Seattle adds a concrete wall around Capitol Hill police precinct after protests”:

The Seattle Police Department’s use of walls to shield itself from the public reminds me of a story I heard in 2004 from a Seattle police officer. He spoke of a visit made to my native Ireland and his amazement at the fortifications around police stations in Northern Ireland during the “Troubles.” He took photos, which immediately brought the local police out to warn him away.

Fortifications around Northern Ireland police stations brutalized the appearance of city streets and residential areas. We must not allow the same creeping “security” measures to happen here. If SPD wants to project an image of a public institution under siege, unfortunately it has succeeded.

Annemarie Dooley, Seattle