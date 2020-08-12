By
I was hoping the Seattle City Council would proceed with some caution and wisdom as they seek to build a more humane, nonracist police force by cutting its funding. Instead, they have provoked the resignation of the highest ranking Black person in Seattle government — a woman who had been ideally placed to weed out racism in the police.

Not what I’d call an auspicious beginning, folks.

André Duval, Seattle

