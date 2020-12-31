Re: “U.S. Space Force members get a new name: ‘guardians’ ” [Dec. 18, Nation]:

It has been made official that members of our U.S. Space Force are to be called guardians. This is a poor choice of names for these troops despite the decadeslong association of the word with our military-space operations.

All members of our military embody that function, and singling out one group of service personnel with the title of guardian sets them apart from the others. It also appears to prescribe, and thereby limit, their function.

Our choice and use of words matter.

Bill Badgeley, Seattle