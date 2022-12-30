The monstrous winter weather that smacked the merry out of many a Christmas this year walloped the nation’s air carriers over the weekend. Within a couple of days, though, the airlines had done a fairly good job of thawing their frozen flight schedules — all but one airline, that is.

On Saturday and Sunday, Southwest canceled 70% of its flights. On Tuesday, when other airlines were getting back to near normal, Southwest was still significantly grounded, with more than 2,600 takeoffs scrubbed on that day alone — 80% of all cancellations in the country. Thousands of travelers with tickets on Southwest were still stranded at airports all over the country. Their baggage was piling up in forlorn exile. Southwest pilots and flight attendants were stuck in places where they were not supposed to be, and airline managers were not sure where to find them.

Unlike the other airlines, Southwest is still using communications and scheduling technology from the 1990s, as well as an old-fashioned point-to-point routing model (as opposed to the hub system favored by other carriers). Despite warnings from pilots that this would eventually lead to big problems, the airline’s executives chose not to invest in modernization.

Apparently, this was not because they lacked the money. According to U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, Southwest was all set to pay dividends totaling $428 million to shareholders next month. Is this yet another example of a big corporation catering to shareholders while ignoring the concerns of employees and the interests of customers?

Whatever the case may be, Southwest may now have to spend that nearly half billion on something else before they are grounded for good by travelers who choose a more reliable way to get from here to there.

