I believe in downtown. As a downtown resident, developer and business owner, I see the city’s potential. Downtown Seattle is the epicenter of our region’s economy, culture, arts and innovation.

Mayor Bruce Harrell’s recent Downtown Activation Plan announcement makes clear downtown’s future is vital for the city and the entire state. I want to thank Mayor Harrell for his leadership and for recognizing that Seattle cannot afford to take a “wait and see” approach.

Nor can we rely on past approaches that fall short of addressing the current challenges of hybrid work schedules and fewer people downtown. This new challenge offers us new possibilities. We can revitalize Seattle by focusing on bold efforts that reimagine and reshape our city.

One of those bold efforts is to focus on south downtown, a unique and diverse neighborhood with immense possibility, but one where investment has lagged.

This past weekend of sold-out Taylor Swift concerts and Mariners games, coupled with the recent MLB All-Star Week, offered a glimpse into an energetic, resilient south downtown. We saw the dynamic fusion of residents, businesses, workers and visitors immersing themselves in downtown and nearby neighborhoods throughout the day and evening.

What Seattle just experienced doesn’t have to be a onetime event.

South downtown is the future of development in the city core and requires a development plan centered on community input, equity and inclusivity and that is willing to take bold, decisive action.

In my view, this includes embracing significant residential development that meets the needs of diverse income levels. It includes moving the King County government campus out of the downtown core. It includes making Third Avenue a dedicated pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly thoroughfare. It results in a 24/7 south downtown filled with activity, creativity, economic opportunity, livability — and most important — people.

South downtown has outgrown its role as a commuter-centric employment destination where workers abandon it after 5 p.m. The city must transform the area into a residential community to help address the housing crisis and foster a thriving neighborhood. Moving the county campus out of the downtown core allows for the redevelopment of seven city blocks that could create thousands of housing units and make connections with nearby gems like the waterfront, Pioneer Square and Chinatown International District.

Moving the King County campus is a massive undertaking but also one that would permanently reshape the neighborhood, and credit goes to King County Executive Dow Constantine and the Metropolitan King County Council for beginning the process of reviewing the Civic Campus Plan.

We also need to recognize creating a safe and welcoming Third Avenue is essential to not just Pike and Pine, but also south downtown. Third Avenue has for decades fostered an atmosphere that discourages east-west foot traffic, allows illegal activity to flourish, amplifies the perception that downtown is unsafe and ultimately severs attractions like the waterfront and Pike Place Market from the rest of the city.

What Third Avenue needs are people and bustling activity. We can revitalize Third by transforming it into a pedestrian-centric plaza filled with retail, restaurants and entertainment. Bus and mass transit remain critical for downtown residents and workers, but it is time to be bold about Third Avenue after decades of neglect.

South downtown is surrounded by everything that makes Seattle a unique and wonderful place to live, from the beautifully redeveloped Yesler Terrace to two major stadiums and dozens of arts and cultural attractions throughout. South downtown has unfortunately become a dead zone stuck in between all this energy and activity. With some of the most significant density and underutilized development capacity in the entire state, a focused effort on investing in south downtown and making it a livable neighborhood can be a meaningful catalyst for the recovery of our entire downtown and city.

A prosperous Seattle requires a vibrant south downtown. But it requires courage, imagination and the will to make these necessary changes a reality.

It is what downtown’s residents, businesses and workers need, and what we all deserve.