Gov. Jay Inslee chases name recognition in a race with lots of better-known names.

In the crowded field of Democrats running for president, Gov. Jay Inslee runs behind on name recognition, but he’s been doing a good job getting himself plenty of free media. His on-camera appearances have included a CNN town hall, a very friendly interview with Rachel Maddow, a spot on “The Daily Show” and even a slot on “Fox & Friends,” where he released his tax returns and challenged President Donald Trump to do the same.

He also got a very positive write-up in Rolling Stone, although that did not quite reach the level of gushing coverage that Beto O’Rourke received with a cover story and photo spread in this month’s Vanity Fair. Still, not bad for a lad from the politically obscure Northwest corner of the country.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons