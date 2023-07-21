I worked as a registered nurse at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center, King County’s juvenile detention facility, from December 2019 to June 2023. During that time, resources dwindled, staffing levels hit an all-time low and the severity of the illnesses of the detained youth increased. The announcement of King County’s zero youth detention initiative in June 2020, a plan to close the center by 2025, resulted in a significant loss of services such as rehabilitative and interventional programming. Many juvenile detention officers feared layoffs and sought other jobs. This has harmed detained youth who are not being diverted into these nonexistent alternative programs.

Center employees still await an alternative plan for King County’s detained youth. The average length of stay for a young person charged as a juvenile is 28 days, while youth charged as an adult stay over 220 days on average. I have seen some stay for two years.

I often faced an internal struggle working in a facility where I believe children do not belong. The longer I stayed, it became apparent that detention is the only safe option currently available in certain situations. The Discovery Institute recently published a story about a Seattle teenager who chased a reporter with an ax. This teen’s grandmother contacted Seattle police and the media begging for help. She hoped the police would detain him; it was the only option available to help her grandson get off substances.

I witnessed homeless youth come to the center’s doorstep and check themselves into detention on parole violations, effectively using detention as a youth homeless shelter. All youth who arrive at the center receive health services, including medical, mental health and dental care; some even receive diagnoses for complicated medical conditions, including cancer. Services offered by CCFJC have saved the lives of many of King County’s most vulnerable youth.

Despite these services, center youth and staff are suffering physically and mentally. Juvenile detention officers are incredibly overworked and youth don’t receive enough programming. While solitary confinement is illegal in Washington, inadequate staffing is a loophole. When a detainee requires one-on-one programming with staff due to health or safety concerns, they may spend 23 hours per day in their cell. Without enough officers, youth must take turns coming out of their cells, drastically reducing educational time and face-to-face interaction. Frankly, the center cannot uphold its duty to provide adequate staffing as required by Washington state law — RCW 28A.193.050 — to support educational programs for juvenile inmates.

The extended time locked in their dorms with a lack of mental stimulation and physical exercise exacerbates behavioral problems and causes their mental health to deteriorate. They often act out by destroying property, setting off the fire sprinklers and physically attacking their peers and officers — costing taxpayers thousands. Not only does this lead to increased costs in repairs, but it also puts an undue burden on community resources such as Seattle fire and emergency departments.

These issues are a result of systematic failures. The officers work to make a positive impact. They work tirelessly, performing a challenging and demanding job with minimal resources, training, tools or support. They are encouraged to work overtime; if they decline, they can be required to stay for 16-hour shifts. It is not uncommon for an officer to work as many as four 16-hour shifts per week. It is unreasonable to believe someone can work 16 hours straight and maintain the alertness and astuteness needed to maintain a safe and rehabilitative environment.

When I wrote the Op-Ed “Learning to forgive my mother’s killer working with incarcerated youth” in 2021, I was only beginning my work at the justice center. In the following two years, I learned what life is like inside detention for youth and staff. Until adequate alternative resources, treatment centers and intensive youth mental health services exist, we cannot allow detained children to suffer from inadequate staffing and interventional services during their extended stays in juvenile detention.



