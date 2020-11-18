We hear many Republican voters have serious concerns about our country adopting socialistic programs. Many of these same voters already benefit from Social Security, Medicare and United States Department of Agriculture farm subsidies, which are examples of socialism.
These are all very popular, big government programs, and it shows a disconnect between political tropes and political participation.
I hope these voters will consider a more thoughtful approach to what they say and do.
Mark Ukelson, Seattle
