My family has been vacationing every summer at Lake Chelan in Eastern Washington since the days when the hillsides were covered with apple orchards and accommodations were cheap. Now, vineyards producing expensive wines spread across the lakeside slopes and rental prices have gone stratospheric.

A holiday in Greece might actually be cheaper, yet we still plan the trip to Chelan every year because we love the lake and all the cherished memories that have been created there. The one thing that might dissuade us in the future is something more daunting than the cost. It’s the smoke.

Timing our vacation is a crapshoot. Are we going to get there ahead of the wildfires or be inundated with a smoky shroud that makes it hard to breath or even see across the water to the other side of the lake? That is the sort of calculus now facing all of us in this state — but not just here. An annual fire season has been a reality in the West for several years and now it appears to be a national phenomenon.

Out-of-control fires in Canadian forests sent waves of smoke across the Northeast this week, New York City had air pollution levels that were truly dangerous. The smoke hit Washington, D.C., too, and extended as far as Atlanta. Currently, the smoke and haze are seeping into the skies over much of the northern tier of the country.

Smoky days have become a permanent summer reality. They may be better or worse, year to year, but they are not going away. This is just one more example of how climate change induced by human industrial practices is making our planet less hospitable.

This year, when Seattle’s sun turns red, the blue sky disappears behind a yellow smog and we are forced to stay indoors for the sake of our health, it will be a reminder that, as a species, we have no one to blame but ourselves.

