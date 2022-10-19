COVID-19 has not disappeared, but, these days, I seldom don my KN95 mask, except in airports and on airplanes. Last weekend, though, I put on the mask to walk down the street to a restaurant.

It wasn’t COVID that made me do it, it was smoke.

We who live in this corner of the country thought we had lucked out with wildfires this year. Surprisingly, our summer skies were pretty much smoke free. What we did not count on was our summer lasting into the middle of October. That resulted in several more rainless weeks during which local forests could dry up and more time for fires to ignite.

We’ve been living with smoky air for much of September and all of October so far. Looking to the East, we have been able to see clouds of smoke rising from fires that are unsettlingly close to the far suburbs. Yes, the extended summer temperatures have been a nice consolation, but the rain now promised for the coming week will be a welcome relief for those who prefer the gray of rain clouds to a gray, choking haze.

Historically reliable temperature patterns on the West Coast seem to be sliding north as climate change kicks in. Southern California is becoming Mexico, Northern California is becoming Southern California and, up here in Western Washington, we seem to be turning into Northern California with October heat and sunnier fall days.

As old patterns change, there is one thing all West Coast regions are recognizing as the new normal: an annual smoke season.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons