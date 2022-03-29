Since there is little doubt that Democrats will provide the votes needed to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, and since there is no doubt that most Republican senators are determined to find any excuse they can to vote against her confirmation, the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on the nomination were bound to stray into theater of the absurd.

Observers have suggested that some of the Republicans on the committee were less interested in a serious discussion about the judge’s legal qualifications than they were in auditioning to run for president. If so, their performances looked as if they were prepping for “Saturday Night Live.”

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley — the man who raised his fist in salute to demonstrators on Jan. 6, 2021, minutes before the invasion of the U.S. Capitol — delved into the outlandish charge that Jackson is sympathetic to purveyors of child pornography. Even the conservative National Review has called that accusation a ludicrous, right-wing conspiracists’ distortion of her record. Hawley is smart enough to know he was pushing a phony issue, but also savvy enough to understand how well his attack would play with the culture warriors who vote in Republican presidential primaries.

Hawley is one of those who looks in the mirror and sees a future president, while the rest of us look at him and see just another smarmy, self-impressed, opportunistic politician.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has spent years looking in that same mirror and did not waste his moment in the spotlight at the hearings. He grilled Jackson about critical race theory, not because it has anything to do with any Supreme Court cases but because, well, she’s Black, right?

Cruz also brought out a stack of children’s books that contain supposedly controversial passages about racism. The books apparently were found in the library of the private school where Jackson serves on the board of directors. The moment was reminiscent of the senator’s theatrical reading of “Green Eggs and Ham” during a filibuster a few years ago. It also raised the question of how Cruz got hold of the books. Did he send a staffer to pilfer them from the school library?

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham did not have much to say about Jackson, so he spent time complaining about how the Democrats abused Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominees and how his own favorite for the court was passed over by President Joe Biden. Graham, unlike so many other GOP committee members, is not aspiring to become president, but, with his usual florid histrionics on full display, the senator could well have been auditioning for the part of Maggie in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”

Forced to be the audience for these unintended comic performances, Jackson deserves an award simply for keeping a straight face through it all.

