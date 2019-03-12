Silicon Valley has let loose a host of horrors.

The San Jose City Council is considering a proposal to erect a monument or some sort of grand art piece to celebrate the profound impact that Silicon Valley has had on the world. But the technological revolution has not been completely beneficial to civilized life. Hackers working for foreign powers threaten our security and democracy.

Internet scammers and criminals steal our money and our identities. Social media distract us, mislead us and intensify outrage, division and extremism. Online pornography has opened a new frontier of misogyny and exploitation to any child who can log onto a computer. And then there’s all that email piling up, demanding to be answered.

