Hope can be elusive. Fleeting.

It can feel like it’s taunting you — rising one moment, then slipping into the dark without warning.

But sometimes it’s all we have.

Families and loved ones of missing and murdered Indigenous people know this all too well. Many have suffered for years, with no way of knowing what might have befallen their daughters, wives, sisters, mothers.

And too many families have experienced the anguish of not even being able to convince skeptical authorities that their missing loved ones might be in danger.

In the past few weeks, though, hope has flickered again for at least three Yakama families — a total of eight defendants stand accused in two separate homicides, and a Seattle man has been sentenced to prison for a third unrelated murder.

Six of those defendants were indicted in connection with the case of Rosenda Sophia Strong, a 31-year-old mother of four, who was Umatilla and Yakama. She was found shot to death in an abandoned freezer outside Toppenish in July 2019, nearly a year after she disappeared.

Two more were indicted in the death of Harrah’s Destiny Lloyd, 23, who disappeared on Christmas Day 2017. The Yakama woman’s body was found four days later off Marion Drain Road, south of Harrah.

And in King County, 33-year-old Charles Becker was sentenced Friday to 34 years in prison for the June 2022 killing of Mavis “Boots” Kindness Nelson. The 56-year-old Yakama woman was a mother of three who lived in Seattle.

The deaths of all three women are incomprehensible, senseless. Their families will no doubt bear the scars of the tragedies forever.

It seems, however, that there’s some consolation in seeing that the justice system hasn’t abandoned those three cases or several other ongoing cases from the past few years.

“Justice may be slow,” longtime Yakama Nation tribal court Judge Ne’Sha Jackson told the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Tammy Ayer, “but it’s moving.”

That’s thanks in no small part to the advocacy of many of the families themselves, who have spoken out tirelessly to bring greater attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

They’ve lobbied lawmakers, law enforcement representatives, media — anyone who would listen — to raise awareness about a decades-long crisis that has plagued reservations around the country. To date, hundreds of people remain missing. On the Yakama Reservation alone, 37 people are unaccounted for, according to the Washington State Patrol — the highest number in the state.

To their credit, many state and local officials are finally listening to the families, which has added leverage to better understanding and addressing the problem.

Nothing can fill the void of the families’ losses, but the compassionate efforts of people like Rosenda Sophia Strong’s older sister, Cissy Strong Reyes, are helping others grow stronger and perhaps guard against future tragedies.

Reyes has been outspoken in pushing for justice for her sister, and now she’s generous in offering support and advice to other families going through what hers has endured:

“Keep them visible,” she told the Yakima Herald-Republic. “Keep doing what I’m doing. I don’t want them to lose hope.”

Reyes knows as well as anyone how elusive that hope can be. Clearly, she and many other families also know the power of spreading it.