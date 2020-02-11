At the end of January, more than 100 armed demonstrators tromped into the Washington State Capitol Building, alarming lobbyists, school kids and the staff of House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox.

The demonstrators showed up to express their anger at Wilcox for his suspension of Rep. Matt Shea from the Republican caucus. Wilcox took the step after a House investigation determined that Shea had participated in domestic terrorist incidents.

Three days later, Rep. Tana Senn, D-Mercer Island, introduced a bill to ban firearms on the Capitol campus. For some people, such a ban may seem like an affront to liberty, but does it really make sense to have gun-toting protesters roaming around the seat of government? That sounds less like freedom than fanaticism.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons