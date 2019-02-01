U.S. intelligence agencies have declared the nation’s power grid vulnerable to Russian cyberattack.

In testimony before the U.S. Senate, directors of American intelligence agencies said Russia now has the capability to engage in cyberattacks against segments of the nation’s power grid that could cut off electricity to entire regions.

