The Seattle Times editorial board recommends signing Compassion Seattle’s petition in support of a ballot measure to amend the city charter to help house and provide behavioral-health services for the chronically homeless.

Do you plan to sign the petition? If not, why?

Share your thoughts, not exceeding 200 words, at letters@seattletimes.com, with the subject line “Compassion Seattle.” Please include your full name, address and telephone number for verification.