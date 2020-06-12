This coming July 4, we will commemorate the Declaration of Independence, keenly aware its inspirational words have never fully applied to Black Americans. During this time of protest and pandemic, what are the most important values to you? Is America headed on a more fair and just path or has it gone astray? Share your reflections in 200 words or less at letters@seattletimes.com, with “July 4” in the subject line. Please include your full name, and, for verification only, your address and telephone number. We will publish a selection on Sunday, July 5.